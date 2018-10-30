Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan national cricket player Shoaib Malik have welcomed a new member into their family. The news was confirmed by Shoaib Malik himself as he revealed that Sania delivered a baby boy on Tuesday, October 30.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," posted an excited Shoaib on his Twitter handle.

The news of Sania Mirza's delivery is now spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, and her fans are busy conveying wishes to the tennis starlet.

It was filmmaker Farah Khan who initially wished Sania Mirza soon after the baby's birth. Calling it 'the best news in a long time', Farah expressed her happiness in a recent Instagram post.

Ameem Haq, Shoaib Malik's manager also congratulated the new parents.

#BabyMirzaMalik ?? boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon ?? — Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018

Yay! @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania just welcomed their first child into the world. Here's wishing them all the love and happiness. - Priyanka Parmar, Bollywood Blogger #BabyMirzaMalik #SaniaMirza https://t.co/VZ1Cpt9YxT — MissMalini (@MissMalini) October 30, 2018

#BabyMirzaMalik is beutiful result of confluence of #SaniaMirza & #ShoaibMalik. This confluence of sport has given message to political community of #India & #Pakistan to learn lesson of peace from them. Hope, complexity of both countries will end soon. — DesiPal (@SayyedSalimAhe1) October 30, 2018

Yesterday, Shoaib Malik was trending and now his baby is trending top on twitter ❤?#BabyMirzaMalik #ShoaibMalik #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/O7ZzRC2BXr — Syeda Amarah Zahid (@AmarahZahid) October 30, 2018

In a recent talk, Sania Mirza had revealed that she will be happy, no matter the newborn kid is a boy or a girl. The tennis star also added that her only wish is to deliver a healthy kid.

"And obviously if it is only my child, I would hope, pray and wish for it to be a healthy child. It doesn't matter if it is a boy or a girl, which seems to be very important for a lot of people. Besides that, to believe in yourself and always know that you have the freedom to be whoever you are. At this point, with regard to my baby, all I truly hope, pray and wish is, for it to be healthy, regardless of the gender," Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

As Sania has now delivered a baby boy, she is now expected to start her preparations soon for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.