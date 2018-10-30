Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza
Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan national cricket player Shoaib Malik have welcomed a new member into their family. The news was confirmed by Shoaib Malik himself as he revealed that Sania delivered a baby boy on Tuesday, October 30.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," posted an excited Shoaib on his Twitter handle.

The news of Sania Mirza's delivery is now spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, and her fans are busy conveying wishes to the tennis starlet.

It was filmmaker Farah Khan who initially wished Sania Mirza soon after the baby's birth. Calling it 'the best news in a long time', Farah expressed her happiness in a recent Instagram post. 

Ameem Haq, Shoaib Malik's manager also congratulated the new parents. 

In a recent talk, Sania Mirza had revealed that she will be happy, no matter the newborn kid is a boy or a girl. The tennis star also added that her only wish is to deliver a healthy kid.

"And obviously if it is only my child, I would hope, pray and wish for it to be a healthy child. It doesn't matter if it is a boy or a girl, which seems to be very important for a lot of people. Besides that, to believe in yourself and always know that you have the freedom to be whoever you are. At this point, with regard to my baby, all I truly hope, pray and wish is, for it to be healthy, regardless of the gender," Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

As Sania has now delivered a baby boy, she is now expected to start her preparations soon for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 