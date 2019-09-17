Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday. The Pakistani minister, who is known for making outlandish remarks against India, received extreme criticism from Twitterites after he tweeted, "Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives #ModiBirthday."

Chaudhry has always voiced his opinions, predominantly negative ones, against India. However, his latest tweet breached all limits of decency. Earlier, he had taken multiple jibes at India when the Chandrayaan-2 was launched and couldn't hide his glee when the lunar orbiter lost communication with the Vikram Lander.

He had tweeted, "Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation..."

He went on to reply to other tweets saying, "Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia""

And also added, "Ufff really I missed that great moment."

Netizens rebutted making fun of his inability to spell satellite correctly when he is trying to insult someone else.

Chaudhry's tweet on PM Modi's birthday did not go down well with netizens who called him out for his distasteful words.

Not surprised why your country is the pits .. with people like you in power .. disgusting — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) September 17, 2019

This is disgusting beyond words Fawad . At least try and maintain some dignity for the cabinet position you hold. Am sure anyone saying this about Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI -should and would disgust you. — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) September 17, 2019

Today? Just one day in an year? While your tweets and face reminds us of importance of contraceptives 24x7, 365 days in an year. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 17, 2019

kaash tere ammi ne liya hota, aaj pakistan ka science n tech department progress kar raha hota — Sucheta Rawale (@SuchetaRawale) September 17, 2019

And we are thankful to the previous generation of Pakistanis who did not use contraceptives. Otherwise who would have entertained us so much?

Sir, your tweets give clear picture of the level of education and maturity of your country#Sadakchhapfawad — Sandeep Sapre (@SandeepSapre2) September 17, 2019