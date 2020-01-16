Not only the CEO and founder of Twitter is famous for not taking any salary but also for his eccentric food habits. Jack Dorsey has now revealed that he eats seven meals in a week, just dinner.

In a YouTube interview with Wired on Wednesday, Dorsey who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, added to his long list of weird lifestyle that includes ice bath, almost daily.

Dorsey has previously charted out his food chart for dinner that includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens."

"Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate," he said in March.

Dorsey said he aims to meditate for two hours daily. He, however, clarified: "I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day."

Dorsey's punishing health regimen

Jack Dorsey created a storm over social media last year with revealing a punishing health regimen that helps him "stay sharper".

"During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind... I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that," Dorsey said.

Dorsey walks to office and takes "lots of vitamin C" every day.

According to Dorsey, ice-cold bath in the morning "unlocks" his mind and he can take on any challenge while a 15-minute "sauna" in the evening, followed by another three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.

Dorsey also earns through shares and stocks. Dorsey, who is also the CEO and founder of Square, takes $2.75 from it. As of January 2019, his net worth is $5.5 billion.