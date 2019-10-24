One of the most frequently asked questions about Twitter's new features is editable tweets. But the microblogging platform has been adamant on not releasing it. In case you're still hoping that Twitter might eventually allow its users to edit tweets, here's an update from one of the company's top execs.

Wall Street Journal's "In the Elevator with" series recently produced a short interview with Twitter's legal, policy, trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde. In a series of quick questions asked by host Joanna Stern around various pressing matters on the platform, such as battling trolls, labelling bots and addressing Deepfakes problem, she asked Gadde the most popular question, "When will tweets be editable?"

In response to that, Gadde acknowledged that it is something out of her scope, but added that "it is not a priority for the company."

So, that's that. Don't hold your breath on editable tweets anytime soon. But maybe one day, you never know.

On the mainlines of the interview, Gadde revealed a lot of interesting things Twitter is currently working on and shed light on some policies that users might not be aware of. For instance, a world leader could lose access to the account in doing any of the following:

Direct threat of violence against an individual

Anything related to child exploitation

Posting private information

Promotion of terrorism

Gadde also clarified why Twitter would keep a tweet from a world leader that violates a Twitter rule on the platform on the basis of public interest value. This was introduced recently to the platform, where the said tweet in question would be placed behind a notice. Gadde said that "we've disabled a lot of engagement on the original tweet. While there is a notice on top of that, you can click through to see it, but you cannot like or RT the tweet and we're not going to artificially amplify the tweet through our algorithm." It basically serves as a historical repository of the world leaders' comments, allowing people to hold them accountable for.

From the interview, it was clear that Twitter is also considering working on helping identify bots on the platform. Taking an example of its blue checkmark for verified accounts, Gadde said the company might introduce a "humanness" checkmark.