Twitter on Tuesday said that the platform saw a record number of tweets and conversations after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at the age of 96.

Since the Queen's passing, there have been over 30.2 million tweets about the Queen, said the company.

The day of the announcement on September 8 was the highest volume of conversation ever seen on the micro-blogging platform.

"On September 8, there were over 11.1 million tweets about the Queen, with @RoyalFamily being the 4th most globally mentioned handle," said the micro-blogging platform.

There were over 1 million Tweets about queues and the #1 hashtag within this conversation was #queueforthequeen.

"The top Retweeted Tweet so far has been The Royal Family's announcement of the Queen's death," said the company.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19 at the royal chapel next to her beloved husband Prince Phillip, who predeceased her in 2021.

Only members of the British royal family, led by her successor King Charles III, attended the private ceremony.

Elizabeth, who reigned for 70 years, was given the grandest of final farewells.

Prince Charles, 73, who had been heir to the crown for 70 years -- the longest in the country's history -- has ascended the British throne.