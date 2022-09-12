If anyone from the royal family has garnered as much interest and speculation as Princess Diana's personal life and death, it is Queen Elizabeth's secret letter. What could it contain?

The secret letter that Queen Elizabeth II wrote back in November 1986 is locked up inside a vault in Sydney. The worst part, it cannot be opened until 2085, which is 63 more years. As per a report in 7NEWS Australia, the letter has been kept safeguarded in a vault located inside a historic building in Sydney.

While the content of the letter is generating curiosity and conspiracy theories alike, not much is known save for the fact that letter is addressed to the people of Sydney. The publication further reports that nobody, which also includes the Queen's personal staff, is aware of the contents of the letter hidden inside a glass case.

All that is known, so far, is that it has been addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney and the instruction says, "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them." At the end of the instruction, the letter is signed as Elizabeth R.

Queen's relationship with Australia

Clearly one needs to have a connection, knowledge and a special relationship with a place to do what she did. As head of state, Queen Elizabeth visited Australia 16 times. Responding to her death, in a statement released on Friday, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia." He added, "Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours."

Final journey of the coffin and the monarch

Meanwhile, the Queen's coffin arrived at Edinburgh Palace to thousands of mourners gathered and spread throughout the route her coffin was to take. On her final leg of the journey, the Queen's body will be flown to London to lie in state for four days. The time when it is expected to draw millions of people ahead of a funeral which will be telecast worldwide and attended by several heads of the state.

Trivia trickles in

Apart from the lesser-known trivia about her personal life that started trickling in soon after the announcement of her death, many wondered about the inheritance. What will happen to Koh-i-noor?

Who gets her prized jewel collection?

As per an article in The Sunday Times Rich List, the Queen's estimated net worth was around £370m in 2022. Her prized possessions comprised private art collections, tiaras, diamonds, race horses, and investments, for which she is speculated to have written her will. However, should the Queen have chosen to leave everything to Charles as heir, it would be exempt from inheritance tax.

Palaces, Royal Collection, Crown Jewels were not a part of her personal wealth and hence will be passed onto the succeeding Head of State. A lot of her possessions are held in a trust and will remain in the trust.