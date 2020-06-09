Twitter has been surrounded by controversies lately after fact-checking US President Donald Trump's tweets. The micro-blogging platform teased a new feature it is working on for its Indian users that mimics Snapchat's iconic feature. The teaser revealed by Twitter on Tuesday shows it is working on Fleets, a new feature that makes tweets disappear after 24 hours. What's more? Fleets will have no option of retweets, likes or public comments.

Twitter is already testing Fleets in Brazil and Italy already and it will be available for everyone in India on iOS and Android platforms in the coming days, the company said.

We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product. From the test in India, we'll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter," Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India, said in a statement.

How do Fleets work?

Fleets are much like the regular tweets users create on the platform, based on text and users can also include videos, GIFs or photos before posting. In order to create a Fleet, users will need to tap on the avatar on the top left of the profile to create a new Fleet. In the new window, users can start typing and then tap the media icon to add photos or videos if necessary. Once the user taps "Fleet" the post goes live for the next 24 hours.

Twitter also allows users to see who has viewed their Fleets. Users can find an account's Fleet by looking on their profile page. In order to engage with Fleets, users can do so if the DMs are open on the profile.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

"Followers can reply privately via DM or quickly react with an emoji, and continue the conversation privately in DMs. Replies and reactions will appear in DMs along with the Fleet they are responding to," Twitter said in a statement.