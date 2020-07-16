What appeared to have started off as an individual attack, turned into a massive cyberattack on various high-profile Twitter accounts. From Elon Musk to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos and many more, all the accounts have been hacked and for one purpose - run an elaborate Bitcoin scam.

Even though it became clear to many that the promise to double the Bitcoins sent to a given address in the tweets is a scam, many appeared to have fallen for it. While it's not clear how much in Bitcoin currency has been duped by the hackers, but so far the number is to the tune of $100,000.

The hackers are targeting high-profile accounts with millions of followers. This brings into question Twitter's security systems. The microblogging platform hasn't responded yet, but said it is looking into the matter. It is possible that the hackers gained access to these credentials through some employee admins or exploited a security loophole in the platform to bypass logins entirely.

Gemini cryptocurrency exchange founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss swear by the security of the account. They used two-factor authentication as well as a strong password, which is ideally the only way to keep hackers at bay.

Whose Twitter accounts HACKED?

Here's a list of Twitter accounts that have been hacked. The list will be updated as and when we identify more.