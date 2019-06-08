Toddler Twinkle Sharma's heinous and brutal murder after her parents couldn't repay a meagre loan of Rs 10,000, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Twinkle Sharma went missing in Aligarh her mutilated and burnt body was found in a dumping ground in Tappal, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, on June 2. Twinkle, aged between 2.5 to 3 years, was brutally murdered by accused Mohammed Zahid, according to reports.

The entire film fraternity has reacted strongly and sharply to the whole incident, demanding immediate and harsh justice. From Abhishek Bachchan, Gul Panag, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt to Sidharth Malhotra; celebs took to Twitter to condemn the crime. Amidst all this, what was surprising was Urvashi Rautela's tweet. It appears Urvashi couldn't think of anything to write and hence has blatantly copied Sidharth Malhotra's tweet.

Sidharth had tweeted, "Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma"

The same exact tweet was shared by Urvashi later. And, what's surprising is this is not the first time when something like this has happened. Earlier too, Urvashi had copied Gigi Hadid's Instagram message on her Instagram page for which, she had even received a lot of flak.

Zahid and his accomplice Aslam were arrested on June 4 by the Aligarh Police, who have as of now ruled out rape. Zahid reportedly admitted to killing the child by choking her with a dupatta (stole). The child's partially burnt body was found in a bag with her eyes gouged out.