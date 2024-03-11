Twinkle Khanna has shared her funny take on the whole Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza. Twinkle revealed that after watching the saga unfold like a time warp on Instagram, she wants her kids to just elope. She further said that the bar has now been set too high and they can't match it.

Twinkle wants kids to elope

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have two kids – Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle said that she can't dance like Nita Ambani and her husband can't stay awake after 10 pm. So if her kids want to see her happy, they should just elope.

"My sister interrupts my meandering thoughts. 'You are talking about last names, but what about all the taam jhaam (all the fuss) we will have to do. The bar is now set very high after the Ambani events. I reply, 'Well, I can't dance like Nita Bhabhi. The last time I tried dancing to 'Tamma Tamma' during the pandemic, I think even God didn't want to see my uncoordinated footwork because I immediately fell down and fractured my leg," she wrote in her column for a national newspaper.

Questions rules on maiden surname

"My husband can barely stay awake after 10 pm, and we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for over 20 people.' I pause for breath, 'If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is just elope," she further said.

Twinkle also raised some questions on the government's maiden surname rule which requires a married woman to get an NOC from husband to use her maiden surname in her name again. She revealed that she and her sister, Rinke Khanna often wonder if their daughters will have to change their surname or use a hyphen to use both the surnames later on. She also said how these questions are nowhere to be asked for the sons of the house.