Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function might have been over but the pictures and videos continue to grab the headlines. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan to Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh; several celebs performed at the three-day extravaganza. Akshay Kumar might have been late to join the party but he made the most of it with his energetic dance moves.

Akshay Kumar on Radhika - Anant function

Akshay Kumar played and danced to the tunes of Gur Naal Ishq Mitha and made everyone shake their legs. The Khiladi Kumar revealed that he performed at 3 am at Radhika and Anant's function. Akshay revealed that the Ambanis include everyone and make everyone feel a part of the their family.

"It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple," he said in an interview.

Reactions

Now, netizens have reacted to his statement. "Bro danced as if his rent was overdue," wrote a user.

"Power of money he was thinking about his payment the whole time," another user wrote.

"Akshay was like I will dance with such energy that Ambanis will forger SRK," read a comment.

"He did his cardio there," another comment read.

"Bro was churning butter," one more comment read.

"Bro is trying to start the generator but it is refusing," another one of the comments.

"I dunno what everyone finding inspiring about it. He is touching 60s soon and still he has no issues in being used like a prop dancer by a billionaire for some extra money," a reddit user commented.

"INR ne payment hoga or canadian dollars?" another reddit user asked.