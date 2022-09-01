Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna who has successfully managed to establish herself as an actress and as an author now is all set to go back to college. Yes, you heard that right. The actress has enrolled herself for a Master's Degree course in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London.

Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar who is also the superstar of Bollywood was seen leaving for London with his gorgeous family.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kumar had spoken of his intelligent wife pursuing a Master's Degree.

"People go off to drop their kids to college. I'm going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing," quipped a proud Akshay. As per reports, Akshay will be with his family in London on a short break. The actor who turns 55 on the 9th of September, will be seen spending his day with his wife and children. Post that, Akshay will fly down to India while Twinkle will stay back to kick-start her new journey as a Master's student!

Twinkle who ventured into Bollywood with the 1995 hit movie Barsaat, quit the industry after a few years. The author-columnist has always maintained her stance of not rejoining the industry as an actress while expressing her sheer disinterest in acting.

Twinkle who minces no words has been loved by fans for being outspoken and wise. In fact, when Khanna went on to author Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, the books went on to become bestsellers and got her a lot of appreciation for her fabulous sense of humour. The 47-year-old actress has set an example to many by getting back to studying and college life at that age. After all, learning knows no age!

On the professional front, Akshay, unfortunately, could not live up to the audience's expectations this year and delivered two flops- Bachhan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan, back to back. The actor will now soon be seen in the film Ram Setu helmed by Abhishek Sharma which is slated for a Diwali 2022 release.