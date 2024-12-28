Twinkle Khanna is a proud parent to two kids – Aarav and Nitara. Just like every other star kids, Nitara and Aarav have also been under the spotlight often. Twinkle recently revealed how people compare Aarav's 'white skin' tone to that of Nitara. The Barsaat actress revealed at FICCI FLO how she tries to empower her daughter on her skin tone or on her appearance.

"I learnt a lot with my first child. And I think your first child tends to be that manual. You experiment a little bit on that child. With my second one, what I realised was that... I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that. Things that exist in our country," she said at the event.

Twinkle on daughter's skintone and unibrow

Twinkle further said how she told her that her unibrows look as beautiful as Frida Kahlo and and her skin tone is golden. "And I decided that I am going to make sure that she believes she is absolutely wonderful, so if she has a unibrow, I told her that look you are as beautiful as Frida Kahlo, and she was as amazing and so are you. If she is brown, I would tell her that her skin is golden."

Author, entrepreneur, actress and Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna also added how her teachings to her daughter didn't go in vain. Khanna explained how once during their beach holiday, Nitara refused to put sunblock while Aarav did.

Twinkle Khanna's proud moment

Calling it a 'proud' moment, Twinkle said, "So eventually, one day, I think my proudest moment was when she was sitting with her brother and we were going to the beach and he was putting on sunblock. She said, 'I don't really need so much sunblock because my skin is greater than yours.' And she said a white T-shirt gets dirty but a brown T-shirt doesn't. You can't see it so I am greater. I thought that was a triumph," Twinkle recounted.