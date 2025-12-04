Twinkle Khanna has reacted to the backlash she, Karan Johar and Kajol received over their comments on infidelity. Twinkle, Kajol who are the hosts of the chat show - Two Much - had faced immense trolling for "justifying" infidelity. Now, Khanna has addressed the comments and said that it was just a light-hearted game and shouldn't have been taken seriously.

Not meant as a debate

"It was part of a light-hearted game. It was not meant as a serious debate," she told The Times of India. The 'Barsaat' actress further said that if it had been a serious debate, she would have spoken on monogamy as a construct. She added that the segment on the show was just a joke.

"If it had been a serious debate, then I would have said that we need to evaluate where monogamy as a construct... when we moved from a nomadic lifestyle to farming, and then, you know, a man and his claim over his offspring came into being versus monogamy truly being something that helps society thrive and holds it together. That is a serious debate. This was just a joke and it was a light-hearted moment," she further said.

Twinkle also spoke about her equation with Kajol. She revealed that the two of them weren't the closest friends at the beginning of the show but with time have formed a genuine connection. She also praised Kajol for not being diplomatic. "She is also someone who doesn't play games, what you see is what you get," she said.

What was the context

It had all started with the question - "Which is worse, emotional cheating or physical cheating?" While Janhvi said both; Karan, Twinkle and Kajol said that it was just the emotional cheating that was worse. "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi," the Funny Bones author had said.