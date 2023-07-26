Congratulations are in order! Popular actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi were blessed with twins a baby boy and a girl on Tuesday, July 25. The newly minted parents took to their social media handles and shared the news with their fans.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi welcome twins!

Gautam and Pankhuri shared with the caption, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us. "

The pretty card red "Twice Blessed. We have been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Arrived July 25, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four. Thankful for all the love and blessings! Gautam and Pankhuri."

Check out the post here:

Popular celebs of the television industry from Divyanka Tripathi to Bharti Singh showered love and blessings upon the newborn.

Devoleena Bhattacharya wrote, "Congratulations Gautam & Pankhuri"

Mohsin Khan of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame commented on the post, "Mubaaarak"

Aamir Ali wrote, "Congratulations mama n Papa."

Several other celebrities including Amit Tandon, Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Shah and others extended their heartfelt congratulations to Gautam and Pankhuri.

The celeb couple had an intimate baby shower ceremony a couple of months ago.