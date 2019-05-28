The role of a woman in the death of Kashmir's most wanted militant commander Zakir Musa, as revealed in an IANS story, has Twitter users crediting women for their positive role in fighting militancy in the Valley.

"As With Punjab, it is the Awaam and the women of Kashmir who are turning against the militants. They are the ones at the forefront of reporting the presence of militants...," wrote one Twitter user while providing a link to the IANS story 'Love, sex and dhoka in Kashmir'.

"The playbook is not very different from Punjab. Kashmir is changing," wrote the user.

"Most of these so-called jihadis have a similar story. Becoming terrorist, getting many lovers and eventually one of them gives info about them to intel agencies. Wonder they pick arms for so-called jihad or to get laid...," wrote another user.

"Zakir was betrayed by his girlfriend just like Burhan...," wrote another user on Twitter, while referring to the dead Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who had become a poster boy of the Valley's militancy.

Musa was killed last week by security forces in Pulwama district when security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara village of Tral area following information about militants' presence.

Critical information about the location of the terrorist, who headed the Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Gazwatul Hind, was provided by one of the two women who had reportedly fallen in love with him.

And contrary to the claim of one his supporters who wrote on Twitter that "we're the nation who love to die in the battlefield, not on bed", the death of several Kashmiri terrorists has now been linked to former lovers who snitched to the intel network.