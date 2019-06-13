Fashion industry witnessed a rise after film city opened a place in the capital. Many television shows are shot here these days. This has brought opportunity in the lives of many Delhi based fashion designers, photographers and makeup artists. Talking about the same, Priyanka Yadav Sagu, founder of the blog "Sunnyysideup", talks about the trick of the trade and how to look fashionable

"It's not new for us to know how social media has taken over the traditional way of connecting with people. It's indeed a medium to connect with a larger audience and like minded people. But reaching the success line is not that easy as it looks like. This needs total and complete dedication, time and energy to create your brand and being remembered by people . Apart from it, television shows are the other medium. This has given opportunity to many designers, makeup artists and others," she said.

Priyanka's conviction to use social media as a platform to share her interest in fashion has made her an overnight sensation where brands like New Balance, HTC, Levi's and many more Indian and international brands collaborated with her.

Having been into airlines at a very young age of 21, and with 8 years of flying experience with international airline Qatar Airways, to being a property advisor and trying her hands in business development in Dubai, Priyanka is well read and well travelled, which makes her understand what people of all walks of life are looking out for.