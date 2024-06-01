Popular actor Suhasi Goradia Dhami is a well-known face on television, The actor has been part of various TV shows Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein, Antriksh-ek Amar Katha. In 2012, she participated as a contestant in Nach Baliye 5 alongside her husband Jaisheel Dhami, where she finished as the second runner up of the show

She was then seen in Dev...Mahadev on Life OK as Goddess Parvati alongside Mohit Raina. Post which she did other shows like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se opposite actor Karan Jotwani among others. The actor hasn't actively been doing TV shows but is now busy foraying into a new medium. She will be seen in a play titled, Chitrangada - Ek Shasakt Nari, written by Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Suhasi will be enacting the play in Hindi on June 1 in Mumbai.

Not many are aware that, apart from being a prolific actor, the actor has been a trained classical dancer since childhood. Apart from being part of TV, plays / theatres, she has also carved a niche for herself in South cinema.

In conversation with International Business Times, India, Suhasi Dhami spoke about her decade-long journey on TV, how has the medium changed over the years in terms of content, and her play Chitrangada - Ek Shasakt Nari.

Excerpts

You have been part of television for years and carved a niche for yourself, how has the journey been in TV so far?

Yes, I have been a part of this industry for a long time. The journey has been amazing. It has its own ups and downs and the best learning comes when you are down. So yes, you learn a lot of things, you learn a lot of patience and hope. Probably you work for a year or more and then one year you take a break, be it voluntarily or involuntarily. So you learn the value of time and you learn the value of work as well. It's been enriching.

TV is a tiring medium and often actors take their health for granted, long working hours and much more. How did you manage your personal and professional life?

Yes, it is tiring, but which profession is not? I also feel that TV gives you back many folds. If you are good at your work, then TV gives you much more exposure, fame, and financial stability compared to other professions. So I am very happy that I chose what I chose!!!

Yes definitely, it's a struggle to balance Personal and Professional life. Especially in a place like Bombay when you know the travel and traffic take up the maximum time. One has to manage everything and the family support has to be amazing for the same. Once you leave, your kids, your food, your daily chores, everything needs to be taken care of behind you.

I believe a joint family is a blessing and thankfully, I have my mother-in-law with me. I also have my mother who lives very close to my house. Though I always have help, sometimes I feel that I am not giving enough time to the family. But then as I said, there are times you work for 2-3 years at a stretch and then you take a break and you cherish the family time and it goes on.

Tell us about your play Chitrangada?

Chitrangada - Ek Shasakt Nari, is a play written by Guru Rabindranath Tagore and we have adapted it in Hindi so that it reaches a larger audience. It's a beautiful play and has beautiful songs from Rabindra Sangeet. We have adapted a few songs and have given it our touch and Madhumita Chakraborty and Toni Chakraborty have beautifully choreographed these songs. Madhumita has been my dance teacher for the longest time so for me to be a part of her dream project is a pleasure and I have a lot of gratitude for it. It's a musical dance play, and I have never done such a thing before. So for me to get a chance in this kind of play is amazing, and I hope I do justice to the play.

Plays are more audience-driven as you get instant applause as there is a live audience, how has been your experience so far?

We are only two performances old as yet. So yes when you get applause and get a standing ovation, it's really nice and you feel that you've done a decent job. The audience of today has evolved as they are exposed to a lot of media and social media. They watch plays and movies and are well aware of what they like and what they don't. So when the audience appreciates, you feel that you have done justice.

But yes, it's not that every time you perform in the same way like when you're at your best or with the same energy. Sometimes when you are down or your mind is not in place, you make mistakes.

That is one nervousness that I have at the back of my mind because the play is everybody's joint effort. Sometimes you miss a step when you are dancing, like when I am dancing with Sandip Sir, and I miss a step and feel like oh my God, what just happened? And the next second you have to be normal and continue like nothing happened. You just learn to deal with it!

Apart from audience, how is a play different from TV?

It's very different from TV primarily in terms of performance. First of all, it's a dance and a musical with a live audience. Every performer gets nervous because they won't get a second chance. If you forget, you forget. Be it a line, a cue, a dance step. One has to be alert and conscious at all times. You need many rehearsals to perfect not just your part but also how to handle when your co-actor misses or forgets his/her part.

And there are times when you or your co-actor may make a mistake but you move on and deal with it like it was all a part of the play. If you handle it well, the audience will never know, and that's what matters at the end of a play.

A lot of people don't speak much about the long working hours and hard work that goes into TV, and once they get films they often disregard TV do you agree?

Well, yes, there are long working hours! I cannot speak for anybody else, but I have done multiple mediums - a couple of South movies, I am doing a play and I am doing some work on TV as well.

I love the kind of work I do and to get out of the house every day to work and do something that you love to do is something that only lucky people get to do.

I believe that if you get to work on something that you like then any medium should be fine.

As an actor, which medium is more satisfying for you?

I love the work that I do! With my experience of working for so many years, I now know exactly what kind of work I love to do what I am comfortable with and what I am not comfortable with. So I pick and choose what I like and I think I'm blessed that I have an opportunity to choose.

What's next for you?

Well, right now, I am just focusing on this play and we really wish to take this play to places. I hope that people see our effort and we can spread Indian culture around the world in our own small way. So yes, we are only focusing on this right now and planning to make this a successful show across the world!