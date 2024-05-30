Popular TV actor and BB fame Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023.

The duo tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. After getting married, Dalljiet shifted to Kenya with her son Jaydon. For a few months, Dalljiet took utmost care of Nikhil's daughters. She started a vlog with her husband. Months after sharing every detail of her happy marital life on vlogs, one fine day she removed her wedding pictures and flew back to India, she removed her surname from her Instagram bio and left Kenya.

As soon as the actor packed her bags and flew back to India citing personal reasons. Netizens speculated that the couple must have separated. This sparked the rumours of separation between the newly married couple. During that time neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil denied or confirmed the news.

After months of staying away from Nikhil, on Saturday, Dalljiet Kaur publicly expressed her dismay over her husband Nikhil Patel's alleged extramarital affair, highlighting the lack of dignity for their children.

Amid separation rumours, Dalljiet recently shared a cryptic post hinting at her husband's possible extramarital affair

Dalljiet took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Nikhil from his gym. She highlighted the letter 'SN' hinting at the businessman having an affair. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good! At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too."

Just before posting the story revealing Nikhil Patel's extramarital affair, she had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a photo of herself from her bridal photoshoot, Dalljiet wrote, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed? The girl, the husband, the wife?"

The actor also shared a reel of herself from a bridal photoshoot. She wrote, "She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not letting her fall. She waits... Hey SN do you have kids too?"

Since then, Nikhil who is a businessman has been getting hate comments from the actor's wife and social media.

Amid negative comments and backlash, Nikhil set the record straight and shared his stance regarding the ongoing social media murmur over his and Dalljiet's marriage.

The official statement as shared by the Nikhil team also mentioned that Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya.

Nikhil Patel confirms the separation

He said, "In January of this year, Dalljiet chose to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon to return to India, which led to their separation. This decision came after both Nikhil and Dalljiet realised that the foundation of their blended family was not as strong as they had hoped, making it difficult for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya.

In March 2023, Nikhil and Dalljiet had an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai and while this was significant culturally, it was not legally binding. It was intended to provide comfort and assurance to Dalljiet's family about her moving to Kenya. Despite their best efforts, Dalljiet struggled to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her life and career in India, and the complexities of their family dynamics became increasingly evident.

'Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding': Nikhil

Nikhil acknowledges that the concept of a blended family can be complex and challenging, particularly in cultures where it is less common. This proved to be challenging for them due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured. He emphasises that his daughters have a mother who remains irreplaceable regardless of the status of the relationship between them.

On the day Dalljiet decided to leave, she informed Nikhil, her son's school, and others that she did not intend to return to Kenya, except possibly to collect her remaining belongings. Nikhil has since stored these belongings safely for her. Her departure marked the end of their relationship for Nikhil, and while the subsequent social media activity over the past five months has been concerning, he has found closure, and solace, and continued to move forward positively.

'I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively': Nikhil

He added, "Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent... this proved to be challenging for us due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured... Dalljiet informed me, her son's school and others on the day she decided to leave that she did not plan to return to Kenya... her departure marked the end of our relationship for me, and despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively."

Dalljiet's recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have really caused a lot of confusion

The statement added, that Dalljiet's recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have really caused a lot of confusion and distress for those around Nikhil, and she has now indicated her desire to return back into Nikhil's life and continues to overstep boundaries. Her posts have been misconstrued, leading to unnecessary harassment of family and friends who have no involvement in this situation, and Nikhil wishes for her to stop.

Nikhil sincerely wishes Dalljiet Kaur all the best in her future endeavours and hopes she finds happiness and peace. He kindly requests that their families and friends be respected during this time, allowing everyone to move forward positively.

"I have always believed in addressing misunderstandings with clarity and respect. It is important to set the record straight, not just for myself, but for everyone involved. I sincerely wish Dalljiet all the best and hope we can all move forward positively", says Nikhil Patel