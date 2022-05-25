In a brutal terrorist attack in Budgam, a noted TV actress succumbed to her injuries after being shot outside her home. In the attack, the TV artist's 10-year-old nephew also sustained injuries.

Ambreen, who plays roles in TV drama, was shot at outside her home in Hishroo, Chadoora in Budgam district. The actor along with her nephew was rushed to the SMHS hospital.

Ambreen remained critical due to her grievous injuries, and later died. Her nephew, who sustained a bullet injury in her arm, is said to be stable.

The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," Omar Abdullah tweeted.