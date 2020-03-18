It was back in March 2018, where actress Sri Reddy became one of the hot topics all over the country, especially in the Telugu film industry. A lot over casting couch and #MeToo was taking the internet by storm.

While the film fraternity had become very much strict in taking action on anyone who make sexist comments on women, a Telugu television anchor using cuss words against actresses had become another sensation.

Shameful remark

E Sambashiva Rao of TV5 news asked Posani Krishna Murali if there weren't any 'brokers' and 'whores' in the film industry. When the interview went on air, Telugu film industry had come together to condemn the incident that happened. Although the management of the channel had apologised on behalf of the channel, things did not go smooth with film fraternity.

Condemning those comments, actress Rakul Preet said, "It's disgraceful. When I first saw the video, I didn't believe it...if something like this had happened in the channel. I wondered if someone had sent a forward just to create controversy. Everything has become about TRPs now. Just imagine, from the actor's point of view, my parents don't know Telugu, but if they understood that news, what will they think? They'll think this is the industry I'm working in."

Director Nandini Reddy also got annoyed with those comments. She said, "Nandini said that she was at a recording when her friend called and asked her if she had no shame. When I asked why he was speaking like this, he said it's been 24 hours since the interview happened and you haven't even reacted. Are you human? Are you dead?"

The men from the industry like actors Suman, Srikanth, Ali, directors Harish Shankar, SV Krishna Reddy, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, BVS Ravi and others also slammed the incident.