Popular television couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta embarked on a new journey on April 15, 2020. The couple became parents to a super-cute baby girl. Since then, both husband and wife are on their toes as they are busy nurturing their daughter. Amidst a chaotic and happy lifestyle, the couple has got one more reason to rejoice now. Their new song "Wajah" just dropped yesterday and since then their lives have been filled with wishes from friends and fans.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Smriti Khanna spoke about embracing motherhood, her experience while shooting the song and also elevated she was pregnant while filming Wajah and more.

Excerpts from the interview: On embracing motherhood



The song was shot in November and I was proper pregnant that time. Thankfully everything went off smoothly. We went to Armenia for the shoot. The whole team was very supportive. They took proper care of me. They were extra cautious of me. It was six or seven in the morning and the temperature was around minus 5 degrees Celsius. We didn't expect it to be so cold.

He is very professional, he is the serious one among both of us. I keep talking all the time and he listens. During the shoot, we had our moments of BTS and fun. On music

Gautam loves music, so do I. Both of us love romantic songs. So our taste in music is pretty similar that way.

