Television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday. The couple shared the photo of thier first child on Instagram and it has gone viral on social media.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta reportedly started dating after meeting each other on the sets of the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, in which they played a couple. They got married in 2017 and they welcomed their first child yesterday. Smriti Khanna took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers. The actress wrote, "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020."

Along with it, Smriti Khanna also shared a picture featuring her holding the newborn in their arms along with Gautam Gupta. Reacting to the post, fans and friends showered them with congratulatory wishes.

Here are some celebs wishes to Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Dia Mirza: "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel."

Arjun Bijlani: "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang."

Abhishek Kapur: Yayyyyyyyy congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Omgggggg congratulations

Radhika Madan: Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!

Kishwer M Rai: awwwwww.... Cogratulations u guys ❤️❤️

Ruslaan Mumtaz: Hey, such great news. congratulations ❤️ so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna

Shiny Dixt: Oh wow smooo sooo happy for you , congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Deepshikha Deshmukh: So so so so happy !! Daughters are the best !! Congratulationssssss

Mukesh Chhabra: Best best best news :) true happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dheeraj Dhoopar: Congratulations ❤️❤️

Kratika S Dheer: Wow.... Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Chef Vicky Ratnani: Say no more. ❤️❤️❤️❤️