Pavani Reddy seems to have recovered from the suicide of her husband-actor Pradeep two years ago. The actress, who has been concentrating on her career since then, is now ready for marriage again.

As per reports, Pavani Reddy is getting ready to marry her family friend Anand. It is said that her husband-to-be is a kind-hearted person and respects her past. In fact, he has presented a tattoo bearing her first husband's name.

However, the couple has been giving hints about their relationship for some time now on their social media accounts. So, the news has not come as a surprise to their fans, who have been following them on Instagram.

The wedding date and venue are yet to be finalised.

Pavani Reddy was married to TV actor Pradeep Kumar, known for acting in Saptha Matrika and Sumangali. Her husband allegedly committed suicide following a misunderstanding in May 2017.

Pavani Reddy is a familiar face among the Tamil and Telugu TV audience. She started her acting career with Telugu movie Dream and Vajram was her first Tamil flick. Later, the actress shifted her focus to TV soaps after making her debut with Rettai Vaal Kuruvi.

Currently, she is part of Tamil serial Chinnathambi.