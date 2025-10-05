Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received mixed responses from moviegoers. The film has struggled at the box office, and amid heavy negative word-of-mouth, the film has also faced sharp criticism not only from critics and audiences but also from television celebrities.

Recently, TV actress Surbhi Chandna and her husband, Karan R. Sharma, watched SSKTK and took to social media to share their disappointment, joking that the only good part of the film was the samosa.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Surbhi posted a video from the theatre where she is seen eating a samosa. When asked to review the film, she quips, "The only good part of the film is this samosa."

Surbhi later re-shared the clip, adding, "Blaming you for dragging me into this s**t." In another video shared by Karan towards the film's climax, showing Janhvi Kapoor's character running toward Varun Dhawan, Surbhi appears visibly frustrated and says, "Arey... stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now."

Karan captioned his story, "Bollywood's new weapon of mass destruction," while Surbhi re-shared it with the note, "We survived." Their posts make it clear how much the couple disliked Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Surbhi was brutally trolled for slamming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

A user wrote, "Not anyone trusting Surbhi Chandna's reviews for cinema when all her shows post-Isqhbaaz have been horrendous."

According to the latest reports, the film has managed to collect around Rs 22 crore so far.

Who is Surbhi Chandna?

Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut in 2009 with a cameo role as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She gained recognition with her first major role as Hayaa Qureshi in Qubool Hai, and later appeared in popular shows like Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani. In 2024, Chandna ventured into web series with Rakshak – India's Braves on Amazon miniTV.