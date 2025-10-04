Geek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors, not just for his dapper looks and chiselled physique, but also for his dance moves, on-screen persona, and expressive performances. Over the years, Hrithik has delivered some of the biggest hits, including Dhoom 2, Krrish, and many more. Expectations were sky-high for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which released in theatres during the Independence Day weekend.

However, as fate would have it, the action thriller opened to mostly mixed reviews and performed badly at the box office.

On Friday, taking to Instagram, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note thanking director Ayan and reflected on the pressures of fame, emphasising that not every film needs to be an incessant search for perfection. Sharing behind-the-scenes stills from the shoot, Hrithik wrote in the caption,

"Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set."

He added, "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."This is too easy ... I know this too well." And another that said "I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment."

He ended with, "Just relax."

Box-office report of War 2

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has earned Rs 204 crore net ( Rs 243 crore gross) at the domestic box office. Its international earnings are roughly $8 million (around ₹70 crore). This means that in its first week, War 2 has earned Rs 313 crore gross worldwide. This is the lowest worldwide gross for any YRF Spy Universe film after eight days.

Both War (2019) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) earned a little over Rs 320 crore.