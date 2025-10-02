Bollywood's one of the most loved couples, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, often take to social media to share romantic carousels from their vacations, gym sessions, outings, dinner dates, and more. Their social media game and PDA never disappoint.

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong and serving major couple goals for over four years. On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their fourth dating anniversary.

Taking time off from their busy schedules, the duo wished each other on social media by sharing a series of candid photos capturing some of the best moments from their relationship. Their Instagram carousels included cosy moments, kisses, and romantic snapshots.

Sharing romantic pictures, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note that read: "I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th partner."

Saba Azad also posted similar pictures with the same caption.

However, while netizens loved the adorable photos, many instantly spotted a grammatical error and began trolling Hrithik. In his post, he wrote Happy 4th partner, which some interpreted as Hrithik referring to Saba as his fourth partner or girlfriend.

This led to massive online trolling and playful teasing in the comments.

Meanwhile, many fans jumped to Hrithik's defence, clarifying that it was simply a punctuation error. He hadn't placed a comma after 4, which made the caption appear as if Saba was his fourth partner, rather than him actually meaning Happy 4th partner.

Take a look at the hilarious comments.

About Saba and Hrithik



Saba and Hrithik's relationship blossomed in 2022, when they first sparked dating rumours and later confirmed it by arriving hand-in-hand 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways in 2014. They co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.