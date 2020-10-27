In a shocking incident, TV actress Malvi Malhotra was severely injured after a person, known to her, attacked her with a sharp knife late last night.

The actress was stabbed with a knife at wee hours.

As per the reports in NDTV, the actress was stabbed three times on her stomach with a knife by a producer named Yogesh Kumar on Monday night. She is currently being treated at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and is out of danger.

The crime scene in detail

The first information report (FIR), stated that the incident took place a day after Ms Malhotra returned from Dubai. On Monday around 9 PM, the suspect allegedly attacked her with a knife, when she was going home from a café in north Mumbai's Versova area.

According to police, the accused Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled away.

Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said, "The crime took place under the Versova police's jurisdiction (north Mumbai). A case of attempt to murder and stalking has been filed against him. We have started a hunt to arrest the accused.

Reportedly, Versova police have also found clues from the CCTV cameras that are installed where the incident happened.

Malvi Malhotra's statement

In her statement, Malvi Malhotra reportedly shared that she met Yogesh Kumar in 2019 through Facebook. The two met in January this year, and the latter even asked the actress to team up for a video album. The producer recently proposed to Malvi for marriage, and she turned it down. Not just that, the actress even blocked him on social media platforms.

On the work front, Malvi was seen in pouplar TV show Udaan, film Hotel Milan and has also been part of various Tollywood films.