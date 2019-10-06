Looks like Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan are in a bit of a tussle as both the actors' upcoming movies have been titled 'Hero'.

While Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with PS Mithran's new venture, Vijay Deverakonda is working with Anand Annamalai with Malavika Mohanan.

As both the projects have been named 'Hero', the producers of the films are currently fighting over the rights to the title.

Vijay Deverakonda's Hero is being produced by Tribal Arts and Sivakrthikeyan's film is being bankrolled by KJR Studios. The former has sent a press release to KJR Studios condemning them for still continuing the film with the same title, even after Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council's condemnation.

Tribal Arts said they had registered the title 'Hero' in 2017 with the Producers Council and that they have been renewing it every year.

Despite all this, PS Mithran and the team have released promotional material titled Hero. Tribal Arts management has reportedly sent a legal notice to Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios to stop using the title of Sivakarthikeyan's film.

The problem is that Vijay's Hero will be releasing in four languages, so it is going to be difficult to release the film with four different titles in each language. Kotapadi Rajesh is going to sort out this issue in the court.

As of now, both the films have almost completed the production and are expecting to wrap it up in a couple of months. We have to wait a little more to know which actor will win the title, finally.