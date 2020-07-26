If you are still thinking 2020 has been bad so far, the worst is yet to come! As India continues to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic State has reportedly directed its supporters to use this opportunity to attack the country by being Covid carriers.

It seems that the Islamic State is still attempting to further its anti-India propaganda in the country. In an online publication of the Jihadist group's English-language magazine -- Voice of Hind -- the magazine encourages violence to "kill as many Kuffars".

The 17-page "lockdown special" edition of the magazine, read by the India Today TV, was issued during the Covid-induced lockdown in India.

'Annihilate the disbelievers'

Inciting its followers, the magazine asks them to wipe out disbelievers from the country. The online publication's cover page features a picture of the visitors of the Tablighi Jamaat event in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. The other image if from the February riots in North-East Delhi. It goes with a caption, "Believers stand tall its time for Kuffar to fall (sic)".

The 17-page "lockdown special" edition of the magazine also has a record of tips on ways to "annihilate the disbelievers".

The magazine also appreciated Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, who was booked for culpable homicide and was labelled "careless and criminal", for being super spreader of Covid-19 in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

The magazine also tells Muslims to revenge the arrests of some Jamia Millia Islamia students arrested in connection with the Delhi riots.

The Jihadist group publication also says, "Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kuffars as you can. Keep chains, ropes, and wires ready to choke them or beat them to death."

Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kuffar," the magazine says.

The magazine also tells Muslims to be Covid-19 carriers and spread it among the policemen who all are deployed during the lockdown. It has asked its supporters to treat coronavirus as arms against the disbelievers.

Meanwhile, Prakash Singh, the retired Indian Police Service officer, who rose to the highest rank of Director General of Police (DGP), also took to Twitter sharing more insights from the 'Voice of Hind'.

Voice of Hind' published and distributed online by Islamic State (IS) supporters in India, says: COVID-19 is a punishment sent by Allah on whom he wished, and Allah made it mercy for the believers. The magazine tells jihadists to make it worse for the Kuffar [disbelievers], read Prakash Singh's tweet.

Another Twitter account, which goes by the name jihadoScope, has around 6,942 followers, and claims to 'monitor jihadist activity across the web and social media', also, shared some interesting details about the content of the publication.

Their tweet reads,

"Islamic State supporters in India release Issue 2 of Sawt Al-Hind (Voice of Hind) magazine. Among topics covered:

-Taliban's evolution 'from jihad to apostasy'

- Coronavirus, punishment from Allah & jihad opportunity

-Motivational advice & simple instructions to carry out 'lone wolf' attacks"

UN warns India against IS attack

The incident comes a day after the United Nations has warned India against terror attacks. The UN has said that there are around 150 to 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan of Islamic State terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.

It also said that the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror group is planning attacks in the region to avenge the death of its former leader, Asim Umar.