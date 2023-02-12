No accommodation for Winter Games participants at Gulmarg amid freezing cold; video goes viral [details] Close


It's been a week of facing death and destruction after powerful earthquakes hit Syria and Turkey, killing nearly 28,000 people.

Amidst the gloom what's keeping the hope intact are little heart-warming visuals of toddlers, infants and even animals making it alive from the rubble. Recently, a little white dog named Pamuk was rescued in Turkey's Hatay, also uplifting the spirit of the weary crews.

Dog

The rescuers can be seen feeding water to the dog, who seemed scared and had a blood-smeared mouth. The 50-second footage shows the rescuers removing the debris, digging around to cull out the trapped pooch, which was stuck under the collapsed building for nearly 90 hours.

A couple of days ago, a cat named Strawberry was rescued from under the collapsed building, winning applause on social media.

The four-legged rescue rangers

Of the two battalions sent by India to aid rescue operations in the worst-hit Turkey, four canines are a part of the crew. Named Romeo, Rambo, Honey and Julie, the four Labradors are trained dogs and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

