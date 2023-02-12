It's been a week of facing death and destruction after powerful earthquakes hit Syria and Turkey, killing nearly 28,000 people.

Amidst the gloom what's keeping the hope intact are little heart-warming visuals of toddlers, infants and even animals making it alive from the rubble. Recently, a little white dog named Pamuk was rescued in Turkey's Hatay, also uplifting the spirit of the weary crews.

Regardless of species, all living has a soul and worth to save. These heroes rescue a dog from the earthquake and make the world beautiful. ? pic.twitter.com/SYjzGQOIxQ — Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) February 9, 2023

The rescuers can be seen feeding water to the dog, who seemed scared and had a blood-smeared mouth. The 50-second footage shows the rescuers removing the debris, digging around to cull out the trapped pooch, which was stuck under the collapsed building for nearly 90 hours.

A couple of days ago, a cat named Strawberry was rescued from under the collapsed building, winning applause on social media.

The attitude towards animals is a sign of humanity: rescuers have removed a cat named Strawberry from under the ruins of the house!???

In Turkey, search work continues in the areas of the earthquake.#CatsOfTwitter #cats #CatsofTwittter #CatsOnTwitter #Turkey #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/lS5PKJs2tr — Vitalis (@VitalisViVa) February 12, 2023

The four-legged rescue rangers

Of the two battalions sent by India to aid rescue operations in the worst-hit Turkey, four canines are a part of the crew. Named Romeo, Rambo, Honey and Julie, the four Labradors are trained dogs and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).