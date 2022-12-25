In a shocking turn of events, Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul fame Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her television show. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves to the nation. As no suicide note was recovered at the spot of the demise, the police are probing the matter and are asking each and every crew member on the sets of her show. On Saturday around midnight, Tunisha's body was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem.

Her postmortem has been done and the body was kept at JJ Hospital. Reportedly, today (December 25), her mortal remains will be handed over to her family in Mira Road. The actress will be cremated tomorrow (December 26).

Cause of death: FIR reads 'she was in depression after a break-up with her boyfriend Sheezan Khan'

According to ANI, police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged drastic step that led to the end of her life might be her breakup with Sheezan. As per reports, Sheezan and Tunisha ended their relationship over a fortnight ago.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, reads, "Tunisha was in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan. 15 days back, Sheezan had broken up with her, due to which she started living under tension...due to this she was in depression..." According to the police, due to this, he took such a drastic step.

As per ANI, Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma & Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha died by suicide on the sets of her show: Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police.

"Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself with a crepe bandage which she had tied on her hand after she had sprained her hand a few days ago, said, ACP Chandrakant Jadhav

Sheezan has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide)

Tunisha's mother, who reached the hospital after being informed about her daughter's death by suicide, alleged that his co-star is the reason that could have led her to take the extreme step. Her mother filed a complaint with Valiv police. The cops earlier detained Sheezan for abetment of suicide. On Sunday morning (December 25), Sheezan was arrested.

This morning, it was reported by ANI that Tunisha's co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan, was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), The police arrested him and he was sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. Parth Zutshi, another co-actor, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.

Sheezan's advocate said police don't have any evidence as yet' against him

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sheezan Khan's advocate said, "Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted,"

Speaking to media outside the police station, Sheezan and Tunisha's co-actor Mr Parth Zutshi, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter."

Autopsy report

Tunisha's autopsy was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. Police ruled out any injury marks. However, the initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation.

Tunisha Sharma's last post hours before her untimely demise

Hours before ending her life, Tunisha was shooting for her TV show on Saturday and had shared a post from the sets. In an Instagram story, she was dressed in her character - Mariyam from the show 'Ali Baba..' and was seen getting her makeup done.

Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. The crew waited for her for a long time and when she didn't return from the makeup room's washroom the crew broke the door to open the door. Upon seeing her condition she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.