Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Following her death, police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actor and ex-boyfriend of Tunisha, Sheezan Khan has been in police custody since December 25. His bail plea has recently been adjourned and he will continue to stay in custody till January 13.

Once again, Tunisha's mother, Vanita, has levelled allegations against Sheezan and his family. Earlier, Vanita claimed that Sheezan cheated and used Tunisha, forcing her to adopt Islamic practices.

While Sheezan remains in custody, Sheezan's family held a press conference in Mumbai and dismissed the allegations by clearing their stance.

And now, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma reacted to statements made by Sheezan Khan's mother Kehekshan Faisi, and denied that she would take all the money from Tunisha. Vanita claimed that she would transfer ₹3 lakhs to her daughter in three months, and her bank statement would prove the same.

Vanita told Aaj Tak, "I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan's mother has claimed that I wouldn't give her money. I gave her ₹3 lakhs in three months. You can see my statement. When Tunisha returned from her Ladakh trip, she told me that she liked Sheezan Khan. I only said 'pay attention to your show and stay focussed on your work. Sheezan's mom and sisters never let her spend enough time at home. They would invite her over after her shoot saying 'we made this biryani for you' or some other such pretext."

Vanita added, "She was going to pain during her breakup. She had said, " I had been cheated on, Sheezan had used me'.Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports. They would make her do all the stuff that I did not like. I did not like pets, so she got a dog."

Adding further Vanita said, Tunisha was very upset when she read chats of Sheezan with his new girlfriend. She once again insisted that Sheezan had promised to marry Tunisha.

An ANI report quoted the cops as saying, "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused (Sheezan), during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31.

Sheezan Khan's next hearing is on January 9

According to the latest developments, Sheezan Khan's bail plea got rejected by the Vasai court on January 7. Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra said that Tunisha's mother is out of town, hence the delay has happened, said Sheezan's lawyer.

The next hearing will be held on January 9, at 2 pm in Vasai court.