With each passing day, the tempers are flaring inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, With Mannara howling to leave the show and sobbing to let BB open the door so she can leave, to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt fighting their lung out.

Last week viewers saw, Ankita – Vicky Jain and Neil- Aishwarya fighting over the nomination task, the fight went berserk and one netizen slammed the inmates for their rowdy behaviour.

BB 17 promo: Ankita tells Vicky 'you used me, bhool ja hum shadi shuda hai

And now a new promo shows, Ankita arguing with Vicky. Ankita calls Vicky, 'selfish' and blames him for using her for the game.

The new promo starts with Bigg Boss announcing that Vicky Jain has been shifted to the dimaag room. And this would lead Ankita and Vicky to stay away from each other.

For the unversed, the house is divided into three parts. The Dil, Dimaag and Dum room. In the Dil room where the couples are staying.

Vicky was happy at this decision and is even seen laughing. This angered Ankita who said, "Daant faad ke hass raha hai. Itni khushi ho rahi hai tere ko yaha se jaane ki? Bhool ja ki hum shaadi shuda hai. (You are smiling happily. Are you so happy about leaving here? Forget that we are married)."

Vicky goes and talks to her. Ankita says, "Tune mujhe use kiya hai, tu aisa hi tha hamesha se (you have used me, you were always like this)."

BB's ardent fans slammed Ankita for creating an issue over Vicky shifting to Dimaag room.

A user wrote, ' She is staying with him on the same house.."

"Why is she so over possessive...", mentioned another.

Ankita had once confided in Munawar about Vicky's anger issues

She said, "Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (Vicky is like an insect, like lice that give you a lot of pain. I will remove and throw it out one day)."

She then went on to add, "Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaasht hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi (If Vicky finds a topic, he can go on talking about it for hours. At home, I hate it when we fight because he goes on and on. Because he tries too hard to defend himself, I can't tolerate his voice at that time)."