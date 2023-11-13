Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is on cloud nine as he is currently enjoying a spectacular run in the ongoing World Cup 2023. On Sunday, Virat Kohli played another innings in which he scored more than 50 runs. against the Netherlands. The entire India team effort led to India winning against the Netherlands as now India gears up for the first semi-finals with New Zealand.

India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format. His highest score in this World Cup is 103 not out and is donning one after another feather on his cap.

On Sunday's match which was held in Bengaluru, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma joined him to witness Team India's match against the Netherlands. Anushka was present in the stands throughout the match and was cheering for Virat.

After the winning streak, Virat Kohli was snapped returning to Mumbai and a video of the cricketer exiting the airport is doing rounds on the internet.

Virat Kohli declines to get papped near car with daughter Vamika, asks paps to maintain silence

In the clips, Virat requested the photographers to maintain silence and decided to not give pictures to fans and media. He told paps to not take pictures near his car as his daughter Vamika was sleeping inside.

In the viral video, Virat came out of the airport he requested the paps to take pictures near the exit. He said "Yahi pe karlo, gaadi ke paas nahi (Do it here only, not near the car)."

He then said that his daughter Vamika was sleeping inside and added, "Subhe subhe uthke aye hai please (Please, it's very early in the morning).

He said, "Aree beti ko ghar leke jaana hai (I have to take my daughter home)."

A female fan then requested a picture near the car, Virat declined and said, "Ma'am not there please, our daughter is there."

Netizens were not happy with Virat's gesture and slammed the cricketer for throwing unnecessary attitude.

A user wrote, "Dhoni is 200% better than him......"

Another mentioned, "Arrogant, so much attitude."

The third user, "He is much bigger star than Salman n SRK still no security. Legend real Hero..."

While a section of netizens even lauded him for being polite.

Virat and Anushka celebrated Diwali with team India in Bengaluru. On spending off days, Virat said, "Any off day for us is we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee, and play with our daughter. We do all the stuff with our daughter and when she goes to sleep then we watch something nice on TV."

Anushka added, "Then we do colouring and then we do blocks."