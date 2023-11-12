Diwali is here and just like people all across the world are soaked in the fervour of Diwali festivity and the day with their family and near and dear ones. From Bollywood celebs hosting star-studded bash and celebs flocking to each other's bash dressed up in ethnic wear.

On November 11, there were four Diwali get-togethers. One was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's bash, T-series bash, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's bash and Team India's Diwali get-together.

Anushka Sharma hides her baby bump as she heads for Team India's Diwali bash

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped arriving at Team India's Diwali party. Dressed in their traditional best, the duo exuded festive vibes.

In the clips that have surfaced on social media, Virat and Anushka were seen walking side by side chitchatting with each other.

Virat wore a green-hued embellished kurta paired with black pants. He was carrying a coffee mug in his hand.

Anushka Sharma looked radiant in a pink-hued suit with zari embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. Several clips from Virat and Anushka heading towards the party went viral.

What caught everyone's attention was Anushka was seen hiding her baby bump with her purple-hued dupatta. The couple even posed together.

For the past few days, rumours about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy have been doing the rounds. It was being speculated that the actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are expecting their second child after Vamika. The couple have been tight-lipped about the same.

During mid-week, Anushka was spotted entering the hotel sporting a baby bump. She was seen wearing a black dress and now on the eve of Diwali, Anushka once again tried to hide her baby bump. This has added fuel to the fire.

Netizens are waiting with bated breath for the official announcement. Needless to say, the video strongly implies that the couple is gearing up to welcome their second child soon.

Rohit Sharma arrived with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba were also spotted at the party. In a viral picture, Team India, along with their families, were seen posing together as one big family. In another picture, Anushka, Virat and Shreyas Iyer were seen chatting with each other.

Meanwhile, India vs Netherlands is underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India decided to bat first.

Anushka Sharma is in the stands cheering for team India.

Kohli departed for a well-crafted 51 runs off 56 balls with 5 boundaries and 1 six, postponing the celebration of his 50th ODI fifty for another time.

For the unversed, it will be the last league match for India and the Netherlands in World Cup 2023. India has already qualified for the semifinals with eight victories in eight games.

Full squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.