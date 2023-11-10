Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give relationship goals. Virat Kohli is currently achieving greater heights and smashing world records in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament.

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equalled legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in One-Day Internationals. Kohli scored his 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday last week to equal Tendulkar's record. On the personal front, it has been speculated for long that actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her and Virat Kohli's second child. However, the duo haven't announced anything.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli walk hand in hand as she reaches Bengaluru to support him during World Cup

On Thursday, a video of actor Anushka and Virat walking hand-in-hand getting escorted in a hotel room in Bengaluru by officials surfaced online.

The way Virat always keeps on holding Anushka's hand ?>>>pic.twitter.com/1gvtcNQjiz — Hiya ? (@pizzaperrfect) November 9, 2023

Anushka and Virat were seen wearing black outfits. Serval videos show that Anushka's baby bump as she walks holding Virat's hand. She wore a flowy black outfit and, in some shots, she was seen caressing her baby bump.

As soon as the video went viral. Many speculated why Kohli and Anushka haven't gone public with the news yet.

A fan wrote, "I don't think WCK will beech mein they'll announce; we all know how instantly ppl get negative."

Another added, "They don't want toxic people to blame their unborn child like they blame Anushka in every World Cup."

The third one wrote, "Yes, she is pregnant."

Virat's to play for the next match on Sunday

Virat will join Team India on the field against the Netherlands in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

On Virat's recent 49th ODI century, she had taken to Instagram and posted a picture of him from the field and wrote, "Apne birthday pe khud ko present (A present for yourself on your birthday)."

Work front

Anushka was last seen in 2018 alongside SRK in the film Zero and later did a cameo in 2022 film Qala. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by the actor's brother Karnesh Sharma.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2018. The couple has one daughter – Vamika – born in January 2021.