The act of the Karnataka Superintendent of Police, sending his own official car with the complainant to investigate a crime, has won hearts.

Local police sub-inspector Shivalingaiah in Tumakuru district of Karnataka had asked the complainant to arrange a car to probe his complaint.

Nagendrappa, a resident of Kodihalli village was attacked by Shivaprakash and Chandan. An attempt to murder case was lodged in the Dandinashivara police station of Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district against the two but no action was being taken.

Nagendrappa had requested the police to take action against the accused but apparently paid no heed to him.

The local police then asked him to arrange for a car to travel to the spot if he wanted them to catch the accused. Nagendrappa, unable to arrange a car, approached Superintendent of Police, Rahul Kumar. On learning about his helplessness, the SP sent his own car to the Dandinashivara police station along with the complainant.

According to police sources, the action was not initiated against the accused as they were relatives of the policemen at Dandinashivara police station.

The SP has directed the police to take the accused into custody using his car, the sources said.

People are appreciating the act of the SP, and photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.