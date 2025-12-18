The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was dropped on Thursday. The romantic comedy brings alive the magic of '90s Bollywood romance, complete with colourful songs, picturesque locations and a breezy narrative.

Kartik, as Rey, and Ananya, as Rumi, play a Gen Z couple navigating life independently until their paths cross. From exotic destinations to Kartik and Ananya's witty one-liners, the budding love story unfolds amid messy emotions and complicated relationships.

About the trailer

In the film, Rey believes in loving only one person for life while treating other relationships as casual flings until he meets Rumi. The two have conflicting views on love, marriage, and future plans. The trailer evokes memories of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, particularly Ranbir Kapoor's flamboyant character.

Although Kartik and Ananya are collaborating for the second time, several viewers felt that the chemistry between them was lacking. Netizens also expressed mixed reactions to the trailer, with many calling it dull and predicting that the film may fail at the box office. Some even criticized the makers for presenting what they felt was the same old love story.

However, many cinephiles believe the trailer taps into nostalgia, drawing parallels with iconic romantic films such as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's Chalte Chalte, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's Hum Tum, and later, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Featuring a larger-than-life wedding backdrop, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

The trailer's climax talks about marriage, when Kartik Aaryan delivers a hard-hitting line: "Marriage, giving away the daughter, and... farewell. A girl is expected to leave behind her entire life in an instant. But why should it always be the girl who leaves her home?"

Ananya Panday's character makes her stance clear: "I am not where you are currently. And can never be."

The note in the trailer reads, "Sometimes love lasts forever." Rehaan refuses to give up, declaring, "A man who cannot make a sacrifice for the woman he loves is not a man."

The trailer ends on an emotional note with the lingering question, "But how long can you wait for your love?"

The cast and crew of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri came together for the film's vibrant trailer launch. Leading the event were Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Kartik looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired with tailored black trousers, matching the film's breezy charm.

Ananya complemented him in a black slip dress with delicate polka dots and lace detailing, blending classic elegance with modern flair. She opted for minimal glam with soft waves, dewy makeup and subtle accessories. The lead pair's appearance drew attention at the event, which was also attended by producer Karan Johar, who sported a monochrome jacket over a dark ensemble.