After a long feud and garnering headlines, Kartik Aaryan has teamed up with Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar for the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu. The teaser of the film was released last week, and on Friday, the makers dropped the first song of the film, which is the title track. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

The song is almost 3 minutes and 11 seconds, wherein Kartik and Ananya dance and enjoy on the beach. Kartik flaunts his abs and chiselled figure. Ananya's tanned look and beachwear match the vibe and setup. However, Ananya fails to stand out and gets merged with the background dancers.

Talking about the visuals, the song is set in beautiful locations; the picturisation is a visual treat; however, the lyrics are shoddy and sound more like Dostana 2's 'Shut Up & Bounce' and SOTY's songs.

The title track didn't receive postive responses, netizens were unimpressed and let down with Kartik and Ananya's on-screen pairing. Many were of the view that Kartik is trying hard to copy Hrithik Roshan's dancing style; his acting and expressions in the teaser are similar to Akshay Kumar's. In a nutshell, Kartik's identity in the film seems to be missing, and it's just an amalgamation of various actors mixed into one.

To sum up, the song is just another peppy, upbeat number and not something Gen Z will tune in to groove on. The chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is as cold as the water on the beach in the song.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, the track features music by Abhijit Nalani and lyrics by Anvitaa Dutt.

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, " Did anyone see he is copying Akshay Kumar.."

Another said, "No chemistry between them..."

Despite backlash and criticism, fans of Ananya Panday and Kartik are hoping that the film will live up to expectations and bring positive vibes this festive season.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari, under the banners Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for release on December 25. The film will clash with Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis, which also stars the late actor Dharmendra.