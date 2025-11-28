With each passing day, a new drama unfolds in the ongoing Smriti Mandanna and Palash Munjal wedding case. The wedding, which was supposed to happen on Sunday, November 23, 2025, was called off after Smriti's father suffered a heart attack, following which the wedding was postponed.

Several reports claim that Palash was the one who wanted to postpone the wedding, and due to stress, he was also admitted to a local hospital in Sangli, where the wedding was supposed to take place.

However, Palash's family flew back to Mumbai, and the singer-composer was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. He was then discharged from SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, on the same day Smriti Mandanna's father was discharged from the Sangli hospital.

Ever since Smriti and Palash's wedding was called off, social media has turned into a detective agency and has been pointing fingers at Palash's character, from alleging he cheated a night before his wedding to several girls sharing screenshots of Palash's chats.

Reddit claims Palash cheated on Smriti with 3 girls

Reports claimed that Palash was allegedly involved with a choreographer just a day before the wedding. The choreographers Palash was allegedly involved with were Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan. Both were present at Smriti and Palash's wedding festivities.

Around the same time, a girl named Mary D'Costa made her Instagram chats with him public, but netizens began trolling her and accusing her of being the photographer. However, she is another girl whom Palash chatted with in May, and she had revealed it back in July 2025, but no one bothered to listen then.

Now, Mary D'Costa has cleared the confusion and shared a lengthy carousel post on Instagram, setting the record straight that she isn't the choreographer and has never met Palash.

She also revealed that she respects Smriti Mandanna.

'I am not the choreographer': Mary D'Costa

Mary D'Costa wrote in a note shared on Instagram, "First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th, 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him, and I never got involved with him in any way."

She added, "People have been asking, 'Why speak about this now?' The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed."

"I follow cricket, and I adore Smriti Mandhana. I would never hurt another woman like that, which is part of why I felt the need to be transparent about everything," Mary says in a social media message.

Mary D’Costa received rape threats after speaking out about Palash Muchhal.



Smriti Mandhana is safe, thank God https://t.co/QAxy4KoJ97 pic.twitter.com/ZVSvWHujKJ — Cyber DarkTime (@CyberDarkTime) November 26, 2025

"I genuinely didn't expect this kind of backlash. I had to make my account private because I honestly can't handle the hate, and I didn't think I would have to go through all of this," she adds.

Wedding choreographer Gulnaaz Khan issues statement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gulnaaz Khan wrote, "I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so I want to clear this straight — we are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support."

The third female revealed Palash wanted to have sex with her

However, Reddit hasn't stopped playing detective, and with each day, a new chat is shared on social media. A look at a few more screenshots and chats of Palash talking to females is being shared, and recently, his cell phone number was also shared on social media. All the claims circulating online remain unverified so far.

No statements by Smriti and Palash so far

As of now, choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has not issued any statement and has made her profile private. Neither Smriti nor Palash have commented on the controversy, nor have their representatives released any clarification.

According to reports from family members and wedding organizers, the ceremony was postponed following a medical emergency in the family. Beyond that, both sides have chosen to remain silent, even as speculation keeps growing across social media.

Palash's health update

Doctors treating Palash have now shared a health update, stating that his condition had deteriorated primarily due to stress-related distress. As per a Mid-day report, he was hospitalised after complaining of chest discomfort.

"Palash's condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," said Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating him.

Palash was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli, where he received first-aid treatment for his symptoms. However, when his condition didn't improve, he was moved to a hospital in Mumbai late on Monday.

Upon being admitted to SRV Hospital, Palash reported severe chest pain, uneasiness, and difficulty breathing. Doctors then conducted key cardiac tests, including an ECG and a 2D echocardiography.

Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL

Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues, meanwhile, has pulled out of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with Smriti in this hour of need, making many wonder what's cooking behind the scenes. Smriti was also not present during the shoot of KBC.