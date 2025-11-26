A day after Indian women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding was postponed due to Smriti's father, Shrinivas, falling ill on Sunday, fresh reports have emerged regarding Palash's health.

According to NDTV, Palash was initially admitted to a local hospital in Sangli after suffering from a viral infection and severe acidity. Continuous travel for concerts and wedding festivities had reportedly left him extremely stressed, possibly worsening his condition. He has now been shifted to SVR Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, for further treatment. The exact severity of his condition remains unclear.

As soon as the news of the wedding postponement went viral, social media exploded with claims about Palash's past relationships, flings, and alleged intimate chats with multiple women. Several reports claimed that Palash was allegedly involved with a choreographer just a day before the wedding. Around the same time, a girl named Mary D'Costa made her Instagram chats with him public. These revelations fuelled speculation that Smriti may have cancelled the wedding due to Palash's actions

She even removed all pictures with Palash, including those from the pre-wedding events, from her social media accounts.

With cheating allegations spreading rapidly online, Palash's cousin Neeti Tak reacted to the controversy and addressed his health condition.

Family defends Palash amid controversy

As online criticism continued to intensify, with new screenshots emerging every hour accusing Palash of misconduct, his family members stepped in to defend him. His cousin Neeti Tak posted an Instagram Story saying. "Palash is in a critical condition today. You should not judge him without knowing the truth. Technology has advanced so much that rumours spread faster than facts. Please don't judge him. Pray for him."

However, netizens refused to believe her and continued trolling Palash relentlessly. Many mocked his prolonged hospital stay, suggesting acidity wouldn't require days of treatment and calling it a "cover-up" for the cheating allegations.

Gulnaaz Khan: The choreographer Palash Muchhal, allegedly, cheated with

Since Smriti and Palash's sangeet night was choreographed by Bosco–Caesar's team, many users began speculating about one of the team members, Gulnaaz Khan.

A Reddit user recently posted, "We found the choreographer. Palash cheated with Gulnaaz Khan!!"

The user also shared a screenshot of an X post by a user named Stuti that read: "The female choreographer in Bosco's team is Gulnaaz Khan. She appeared in several videos, shorts, and reels from the sangeet night. Strangely, Palash unfollowed her yesterday."

About Gulnaaz Khan

Gulnaaz Khan is a Mumbai-based choreographer with 11 years of experience in the film industry, as per her LinkedIn profile. She joined Bosco–Caesar's team in 2006 and continues to work with them. Gulnaaz describes herself as an Assistant Choreographer, Actor, and G-Star Event Planner, with over four years of experience in event planning.

She recently worked with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani on the Aavan Javan song in War 2. Her notable work includes choreography for Bang Bang, War, War 2, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Gulnaaz has collaborated with several A-list actors, including Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Honey Singh, Sidhhant Chaturvedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, and more.

Who is Mary D'Costa?

Meanwhile, social media users are also linking Mary D'Costa, the woman who shared her chats with Palash, to the choreography team. However, she is not the same person as Gulnaaz. Palash chatted with Mary in July while he was in a relationship with Smriti.

Amid ongoing drama, a fresh update has shocked netizens as Palash's chat with a new girl was leaked, in which he was flirting with her and asking her to meet him.

A Reddit post has gone viral in which a girl claims that Palash had contacted her to have sex. The girl is having a conversation with someone, and she reveals how Palash contacted her, but she ignored him, as she was already committed. The girl also claims that she has Palash's number. Netizens called it fake, but many believed her later as she shared his number.

A netizen commented, "I don't understand if these girls knew he was cheating, they should have atleast informed smriti in private. It could have saved her from all this drama. The wedding postpone news broke out and suddenly a lot of people are sharing their stories..."

Palash has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently at home. However, no announcement has been made regarding the rescheduled wedding date.

Palash's mother's statements to the media

His mother, Amita Muchhal, had also claimed that the wedding was halted by Palaash himself, not Smriti. In a conversation with Hindustan Times earlier she said, "Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palaash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palaash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palaash, before Smriti, who decided to postpone the wedding until he recovered)."

She also added that her son's stress levels became so high that he fell ill and had to be hospitalised. "He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip and ECG, and other tests were done. Everything was normal, but he was under a lot of stress," she said.