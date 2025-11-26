Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal was all set to marry Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. The pre-wedding festivities were in full swing, with haldi, sangeet, and mehendi clips going viral on social media.

However, the wedding was suddenly postponed after reports emerged that Smriti Mandhana's father had suffered a heart attack. It was also reported that Palash was unwell. Although the wedding venue was Smriti's hometown, Sangli, Palash was rushed to Mumbai and admitted to a hospital in Goregaon due to an infection.

With both families preoccupied, the wedding was called off, and no new date has been announced so far.

Amid Smriti's father's health scare, rumours surfaced online claiming Palash had cheated during the wedding festivities with a choreographer. Several Reddit posts alleged that Palash had fled to Mumbai and could have stayed in Sangli to support Smriti.

Palash was later moved to Mumbai with his family.

Some netizens claim the wedding was put on hold because Palash cheated on Smriti and was allegedly caught with a choreographer the night before the wedding. There is no confirmation on this, and neither Palash nor Smriti has issued any statement regarding the allegations or the status of their wedding.

A user wrote, "Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer just the night before. Earlier today, the news claimed that Palash had been hospitalised, but that was only a cover-up because he actually ran away on the wedding day. Also, Mandhana deleted all pre-wedding Insta posts. Jemimah also deleted the reel that they posted with Smriti and the girl gang after the engagement.."

>In 2019, Palash broke with his fiance. >Started dating to Smriti Mandhana,

>Relationship with her for 6 years,

>Got the fame,

>Decided to marry for money,

>Cheated on her just before wedding night.



I wonder what smriti saw in him. pic.twitter.com/KCkTsk0x3v — `S.? (@ThodaSaSanskari) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, an old picture of Palash proposing to his ex, Birva Shah, has gone viral. In the photo from 2017, Palash is seen on one knee, proposing in a romantic setup decorated with flowers, balloons, and lights. Netizens claim the proposal looked similar to how he recently proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium, where he also went down on his knees and sang for her.

Eagle-eyed internet users have begun digging into Palash's past relationships, adding more fuel to the online chatter.

Following the cheating rumours, Smriti has deleted all her engagement and pre-wedding posts from Instagram.

A woman shares a screenshot of flirty chats with Palash

Apart from reports claiming Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer just the night before theri wedding, an alleged romantic chat between Palash and another woman began circulating on social media, further intensifying speculation.

A woman took to social media and shared screenshots of the same.

'I'll set up my kid with yours', wtf is this Palash bc????

Imagine cheating a day before after having a tattoo of your fiance on your hand.

Gotta feel for Mandhana mann, Palash ruined her dream run?. pic.twitter.com/UFwQzA6VBB — mutual.stark (@mutualstark) November 25, 2025

This is from the girl who posted those Screenshots of the chats, she is not the choreographer with whom Palash Muchhal cheated. She is one of those girls who he dmed while being in a Relationship with Smriti Mandhana. What a fcking piece of shit & loser. pic.twitter.com/AN7O83SVYu — S`? (@BewilderedMoses) November 25, 2025

?? Wtf



Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer just the night before. Earlier today, the news claimed that Palash had been hospitalized, but that was only a cover-up because he actually ran away on the wedding day.

Also Mandhana deleted all pre wedding… pic.twitter.com/FEdn1yYTEv — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) November 24, 2025





Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Smriti Mandhana?

As per reports, Palash's ex, Birva Shah, was a medical student in Mumbai when the viral photo was taken. Both Birva and Palash Muchhal reportedly shared a close bond.

According to SportsDunia, Palash Muchhal and Birva Shah met in Mumbai through mutual friends. At the time, Birva was studying at Jai Hind College, while Palash was gaining popularity as a young music composer, known for his hit track "Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui."

The report also states that both families were aware of the relationship and were supportive of it. However, the bond didn't last long, and the two eventually parted ways.

Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019. They kept their relationship private for several years and went public only in July 2024, when they shared an anniversary post marking five years together.

Before dating Smriti, Palash was allegedly in a relationship with Birva Shah, and some reports claim he also had a few flings during that period.

Palash Muchhal's old video with Natasa Stankovic goes viral

Adding fuel to the fire, an old video of Palash with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Natasa and Palash are seated in a car, and she is seen enjoying the song DJ Waley Babu. Palash, seated beside her, is seen enjoying.

Take a look:

Despite multiple screenshots, rumours, and claims of cheating against Palash, none of the family members from either side have issued a statement. The wedding remains indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing controversies.