Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on November 23, 2025. The wedding festivities were in full swing, but things took an unexpected turn on the day of the ceremony. The wedding was called off after Smriti's father suffered a heart attack and had to be hospitalised. Adding to the distress, the groom-to-be also faced multiple health issues.

On Monday, reports stated that Palash was briefly admitted to a hospital in Sangli (Maharashtra) due to a viral infection and severe acidity. It was later revealed that he had been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and her family remain in Sangli, their hometown.

On Tuesday morning, Palak, Palash's sister, and their mother were seen leaving the hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. Palash's mother was visibly emotional and broke down while sitting inside the car.

Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

Amid the postponement of Smriti and Palash's wedding, several reports surfaced claiming that Palash had cheated on Smriti. In a shocking development, a woman shared screenshots of her chat with Palash. Shortly after Palak announced the family's decision to postpone the wedding, the screenshots went viral on Reddit.

Is it true that Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana??



Rumour: Palash Muchhal allegedly cheated on Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer just the night before their wedding. Earlier reports of his hospitalization were apparently a cover-up, as he reportedly ran away on the… pic.twitter.com/34xFtKLbug — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 24, 2025

A woman named Mary D'Costa posted the screenshots on her Instagram story. In the chat, Palash reportedly spoke about his 'long-distance' relationship with Smriti and going on 'tours' with her. His messages appeared flirty as he complimented Mary's looks, invited her for a swim, then a spa session, and even suggested meeting at Mumbai's Versova Beach around 5 a.m.

When asked by the woman whether he loved Smriti, Palash avoided giving a clear answer.

The leaked chat caused a massive stir on social media, with netizens criticizing Palash.

Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts

Meanwhile, Palak issued the first statement addressing the ongoing chatter surrounding her brother's wedding being called off.

On Monday, Palak took to Instagram Stories and shared a message, which read, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time."

If this wasn't enough, Smriti has removed all photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations that were shared or posted in collaboration with her friends. Palash, however, has not archived or deleted the proposal video.

Chats from some Palash allegedly flirted with,

While being in relationship with Smriti.. pic.twitter.com/vWrE9VSf90 — Albert (@Albertbhaiii) November 24, 2025

Smriti's close friends and teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil also took down the announcement video.

Fans have been making several theories about the wedding being postponed. Some say "nazar is real," while others argue that even the Ambanis hosted wedding festivities for months and shared everything online.

Speaking about Palash's condition, his mother, Amita Muchhal, claimed that the music composer was taken aback by Shrinivas's ill health, as he was very close to him and cried after hearing the news.

She said in Hindi, "He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress."

She also claimed that it was Palash who decided to postpone the wedding. She said, "When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better."