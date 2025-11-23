The pre-wedding festivities of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were in full swing. Social media was filled with glimpses of their haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremonies, with the soon-to-be bride and groom happily dancing and covered in haldi.

The couple's wedding was scheduled for today, but it has unfortunately been postponed due to a medical emergency.

According to Smriti Mandhana's business manager, Tuhin Mishra, the ceremony was postponed after Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack while preparations were underway at the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Sangli.

Tuhin Mishra said, "On Sunday morning, Smriti's father began feeling uneasy while having breakfast. Initially, the family assumed it was something minor and would subside on its own. However, his condition deteriorated, and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sangli, where he is currently receiving urgent medical treatment."

He added, "Smriti and her immediate family quickly called an ambulance and accompanied him to the hospital. He is now under observation."

As per reports, the family has stated that Mr Mandhana is currently stable and under observation. The wedding team has informed the media that today's ceremony has been called off, and the new date for the festivities is yet to be decided.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have kick-started their wedding celebrations, which are being attended by several members of the Indian cricket team.

Here are inside photos and videos of Smriti's haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies.

A few days back, Palash Muchhal proposed to Mandhana at Mumbai's iconic DY Patil Stadium, the very ground where India clinched a recent Women's World Cup title. In the video shared by Palash on social media, the moment looked nothing short of cinematic. Mandhana stood blindfolded at the centre of the pitch, and when she removed the blindfold, she found Palash down on one knee with a ring. She said yes.

Their relationship, which reportedly began in 2019, had been kept quite private until recently. But with their engagement and upcoming wedding, both their personal and professional lives are now in the spotlight.

Smriti Mandhana's Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana is one of India's most celebrated women cricketers. She is the vice-captain of the national women's team and plays as a left-handed opening batter.

Her earnings reflect her stature: she holds a Grade A central contract with the BCCI, which gives her an annual retainer of ₹50 lakh. Match fees add significantly to her income; she reportedly earns ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

Mandhana also plays in the Women's Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who bought her for ₹3.4 crore in the auction, making her one of the highest-paid women cricketers globally.