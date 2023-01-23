Tu Jhooti Main Makkar trailer is all set to drop on social media today. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration together. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is a modern take on love with the quirkiness one has come to expect from Luv's projects.

What to expect

With just a few hours left for the trailer's release, report has stated that one would get to witness a heavy dose of intimacy between the lead pair in the trailer. An ETimes report has stated that the film will have not just one but three kisses between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The report further states that Shraddha will also be seen flaunting her curves in a bikini and rocking the look totally.

Ranbir to not do anymore rom-coms

Ranbir Kapoor had recently revealed that this rom-com would most probably be his last comedy film as he is getting too "old" for such roles. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older," he had said. After Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The Kapoor lad called it "shades of grey" and a "crime thriller".

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently welcomed their first baby togther. The couple named their baby girl - Raha Kapoor. And the internet is smitten by their little ray of sunshine.