Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently made an appearance as the two attended a football match together and supported Mumbai FC. The couple, who recently welcomed their baby girl, even went to the field after the match to interact with the players and get their pictures clicked. A video of Alia and Ranbir's chemistry from the event has got social media talking.

Social media reacts

It so happened that Ranbir and Alia were sitting in the stands when a female interacted with Ranbir and even shook his hand. Many on social media noticed how Alia clutched Ranbir's palm and moved closer to him as soon as he began interacting with the lady. This has left many gushing over Alia and Ranbir's relationship. Many feel that the two are not shy in expressing their possessiveness towards one another.

Ranbir and Alia at Mumbai City FC match. pic.twitter.com/sOPa7i0d5y — . (@Midz13) January 8, 2023

"This reminded me of my early marriage days," wrote one social media user.

"She cleverly marked her territory," wrote another social media user.

"Aww Alia's gesture is just so cute," wrote a netizen.

"They still give newlywed vibes," another netizen wrote.

Ranbir, Alia's no baby pic policy

Ralia, as Ranbir and Alia are fondly called, recently held an informal meeting with the paparazzi. They requested the shutterbugs not to flash their baby daughter's picture anywhere on social media. They also personally showed Raha Kapoor's picture to the paps, who reportedly, were quick to point out that she looked a lot like her father.

The Brahmastra stars also urged paps to use a bhajiya, a vada pav or any other picture to hide their daughter's face if they happen to click her.