Ranbir Kapoor is the man of the hour. The actor is on cloud nine after embracing fatherhood, he also won an award for his role in Brahmastra. Though some of his films didn't fare well at the box office, the actor's latest offering Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar is widely been loved by the audience.

Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar sees a fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, the two are magical on-screen, the rom-com is like a fresh breath of air, with a touch of modern-day romance, the film is lauded for its original script and songs. Netizens are loving the fact that this is the first time a film is not a remake of a South film, the songs are recreated and after a hiatus, the film has original peppy songs that too sung by Arijit Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor- Shradhha Kapoor's camaraderie, Arijit's golden voice, 90's kinda romance and a film by maverick director Luv Ranjan who has shaped Kartik Aaryan's career in a massive way.

This Holi release is filled with colours of happiness and vibrancy, wrapped in a blanket of various emotions. If you planning to watch the film with your family, friends or boyfriend, or husband, take a look at what netizens have to say.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar gets thumbs up

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's trailer and songs have already captivated the hearts of the audience. As it's Holi week, cinephiles have thronged to theatres to watch the film and have taken to social media to share their first reviews.

A user tweeted, "Ranbir was so good guys. His eyes, his dancing, his outfits, the emotional scenes, the funny scenes. I hated watching him suck Shraddha's lips but DAMN he looked good. Really gave me YJHD feels. I hope this film goes the same way. #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar."

#TuJhoothiMainMakkar has been watched, a great emotional roller coaster film but the 2nd half And especially the last 30 mins is a laugh riot and the biggest strength of the film #ShraddhaKapoor career best act , #RanbirKapoor next level amazing



Music superb



Must watch pic.twitter.com/3MR8WQv5ml — RONIT ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@SRKzRonit) March 8, 2023

"Luv Ranjan gave his female agency in this film, didn't make her a shrieking psycho and left out all the weird toxic masculinity to make something that's actually cute, funny, heartfelt & had a nice "family is important" theme. I'm literally shocked. #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar," read a Twitter review.

MASS is an understatement: they’ve left the most energetic and peppy song for you to experience on the big screen: #ShraddhaKapoor looks and dances like an absolute dream & #RanbirKapoor joins the party too.



Post release BANGER ?#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar #MainePeeRakhiHai pic.twitter.com/sH1yoOYR39 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 8, 2023

Not just the audience, Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise for the film,

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "#TJMM has such a beautiful subtle messaging on relationships ❤️ it's a must watch for everyone.#Ranbirkapoor is a delight to watch in a genre he rules an @ShraddhaKapoor is at her best.. romance, dialogues , moments top class. Luv sir you are tooo good."

#TJMM has such a beautiful subtle messaging on relationships ❤️ it’s a must watch for everyone.#Ranbirkapoor is a delight to watch in a genre he rules and @ShraddhaKapoor is at her best.. romance, dialogues , moments top class. Luv sir you are tooo good ??@LuvFilms @gargankur — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2023

*MILD SPOILER VIDEO, DON'T WATCH IF YOU'VE NOT SEEN THE MOVIE*



ALSO ALSO ALSO THERE IS A NEW SHOT IN THE "RANBIR KAPOOR LEAVING PLACES" ROSTER ????☺️☺️☺️ well technically he's not leaving a wedding but you get the gist. sadboi puppy eyes, long shot, dukh dard vala song ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GnWJBzRqgV — n o o s h k i e (@nooshkapoor) March 8, 2023

Songs

Have you heard the most trending heartbreak song of this season?

O Bedardya, the heartbreaking soulful track sung by Arijit's magical voice will be etched in your heart forever.

I'm stuck in this part of "o bedardeya"pic.twitter.com/rlR9u6Dhju — ً (@SheethalS5) March 4, 2023

A user mentioned, " If you are #RanbirKapoor fan, he will see you at the movies! But if you are his hater, he will fuck you straight in the head at the movies Because the guy is here to win at the movies & you can do nothing about that."

Feels like a personal success to me! This film deserves all the love and positive response.. A massive win for RKF's and Shraddha fans ?#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/npyv46hcpf — Shiva ᵐᵃᵏᵏᵃᵃʳ (@shivanamah_08) March 8, 2023

Fans are in love with Kartik Aaryan's cameo

Big screen just light ups and audience went littraly mad when #KartikAaryan appeared in #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar and that's the best thing this Friday ??❤️ @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan? pic.twitter.com/fyvU8RwMXc — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) March 8, 2023

The way the audiences screamed for #KartikAaryan in #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar shows ki public has love for him, especially for his iconic character, all he needs is a good film , which his film will definitely have ?



Way to go @TheAaryanKartik — RONIT ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@SRKzRonit) March 8, 2023

#KartikAaryan in #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is a treat to the eyes. Look at this frame ?

His few minutes guest appearance is being more talked about than the film . @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan? #shrddhakapoor #RanbirKapoor? pic.twitter.com/BPnAFuCamp — Kartik Aaryan fan (@JogiraK) March 8, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar this scene is literally amazing amazing and amazing!!!

The entry of #KartikAryan is brilliant@luv_ranjan create her own Universe!!!

If this is happening so every record is danger with the iconic star #RanbirKapoor? #ShraddhaKapoor #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/sYdldtGO8W — Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Fan Pakistan ?? (@Janiking787) March 8, 2023

Cast

TJMM not only stars Ranbir and Shraddha. The ensemble cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles. The film has special cameos by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.