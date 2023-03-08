Tunisha Sharma case: Bail granted to ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by the Vasai court Close
Ranbir Kapoor is the man of the hour. The actor is on cloud nine after embracing fatherhood, he also won an award for his role in Brahmastra. Though some of his films didn't fare well at the box office, the actor's latest offering Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar is widely been loved by the audience.

Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar sees a fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, the two are magical on-screen, the rom-com is like a fresh breath of air, with a touch of modern-day romance, the film is lauded for its original script and songs. Netizens are loving the fact that this is the first time a film is not a remake of a South film, the songs are recreated and after a hiatus, the film has original peppy songs that too sung by Arijit Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor- Shradhha Kapoor's camaraderie, Arijit's golden voice, 90's kinda romance and a film by maverick director Luv Ranjan who has shaped Kartik Aaryan's career in a massive way.

This Holi release is filled with colours of happiness and vibrancy, wrapped in a blanket of various emotions. If you planning to watch the film with your family, friends or boyfriend, or husband, take a look at what netizens have to say.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar gets thumbs up

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's trailer and songs have already captivated the hearts of the audience. As it's Holi week, cinephiles have thronged to theatres to watch the film and have taken to social media to share their first reviews. 

A user tweeted, "Ranbir was so good guys. His eyes, his dancing, his outfits, the emotional scenes, the funny scenes. I hated watching him suck Shraddha's lips but DAMN he looked good. Really gave me YJHD feels. I hope this film goes the same way. #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar."

"Luv Ranjan gave his female agency in this film, didn't make her a shrieking psycho and left out all the weird toxic masculinity to make something that's actually cute, funny, heartfelt & had a nice "family is important" theme. I'm literally shocked. #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar," read a Twitter review.

Not just the audience, Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise for the film,

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "#TJMM has such a beautiful subtle messaging on relationships ❤️ it's a must watch for everyone.#Ranbirkapoor is a delight to watch in a genre he rules an @ShraddhaKapoor is at her best.. romance, dialogues , moments top class. Luv sir you are tooo good."

Songs

Have you heard the most trending heartbreak song of this season?

O Bedardya, the heartbreaking soulful track sung by Arijit's magical voice will be etched in your heart forever.

A user mentioned, " If you are #RanbirKapoor fan, he will see you at the movies! But if you are his hater, he will fuck you straight in the head at the movies Because the guy is here to win at the movies & you can do nothing about that."

 

Fans are in love with Kartik Aaryan's cameo

Cast 

TJMM not only stars Ranbir and Shraddha. The ensemble cast includes  Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles. The film has special cameos by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

