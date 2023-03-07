Holi Hai! This year the Holi celebrations are a tad bit confusing as some parts of India are celebrating the festival of colours on March 8, while Mumbai is celebrating this day on March 7 (today), with fun and festive spirits high, not just citizens, B'town is also soaked in the happiness of colours.

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kiara Advani, Katrina, Vicky Kaushal. Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, and Shehnaaz Gill among others celebrated the festival of colours drenched in love and togetherness.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi with their family members. On Tuesday, Katrina took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse into their fun-filled and colourful celebration. She was joined by her husband actor Vicky's parents and her in-law as Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was also with them.

In the first photo shared by Katrina, the family is sitting in the balcony of their bungalow, where Katrina has wrapped her arms around Vicky Kaushal. While she wore a yellow outfit, Vicky sported a white kurta, smeared with colours. He also sported a colourful bandana and sunglasses.

The next photo was all about family as Katrina, Vicky, Isabelle, Sham and Veena came together for a group selfie, clicked by the Uri actor. In this one too, Katrina had her arms wrapped around her husband. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote on Instagram, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii."

Kapoor and Khan-daan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her Holi celebration with her sons Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the photos, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."

Soha Ali Khan uploaded a video where she is seen playing Holi with her husband Kunal and daughter Innaya. She captioned the beautiful video, "Happy Holi boys and girls thank you @simone.khambatta and @karanogram for a smashing party."

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor looked resplendent in an all-white outfit, smeared in colours of Holi, the actress posted a series of videos and pictures tracing her Holi celebration.

Phoolon wali Holi- Shilpa Shetty and their family play Holi with flowers at their bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma paid tribute to her spiritual 'guru' Neem Karoli Baba. She shared a slew of pictures from her spiritual trio and also shared a picture of her spiritual Guru where they are smeared in Gulal.

Indian cricket team celebrations

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, and batter Shubman Gill celebrated the festival of Holi inside the team bus in Ahmedabad ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A video of the celebrations, shared by Gill, showed the cricketers singing and dancing to popular songs like 'Baby Calm Down' and 'Rang Barse'.

Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself sporting a colorful look from her upcoming film "Dream Girl 2" in a yellow salwaar kameez. बुरा ना मानो होली है !! ???? ( Dont mind it's Holi). She took to her Instagram stories a cute childhood picture of her along with her bestie and soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor playing Holi during their childhood days.

The adorable picture was originally shared on a fan account.

And the couple of the moment, newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Holi together.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautiful selfie from their 'first Holi celebration

Sharing the selfie, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "First Holi with the MRS". In the picture shared by the actor. the stunning couple flashed their million-dollar smile for the camera and were seen wearing sunglasses, their faces were smeared in colours.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain host a party

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Holi bash for friends. She uploaded some pictures on her social media account and wrote, "Another year, Another #AnViKiRasleela! Happy Holi everyone."

The Holi party was attended by Hina Khan her boyfriend Rocky, television czarina Ekta Kapoor among others,

Bigg Boss 16 contestants too celebrated the Holi party with fervour.

Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Nia Sharma among others were seen dancing their heart out, enjoying the festival of colours, and applying the traditional gulal and other colours at each other's faces.

Mandira Bedi too had a blast playing Holi with her bunch of friends.