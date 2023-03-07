Holi the festival of Colors is here and people all around the world are soaked in the colours of happiness. They are celebrating the festival by dancing to traditional folk music, or Bollywood upbeat tracks while tossing coloured powder and water at one another to rejoice. This time Holi is all the more special as Bollywood's newlyweds will be celebrating the festival with a lot of love and happiness.

From Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor among others are all set to celebrate their first Holi after marriage together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

It's indeed a special moment fie Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they will be celebrating their first festival of colours after marriage. This time it's indeed special as the couple welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The latest couple of Tinseltown, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married last month in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. On Holi, the actors took to social media to share their Haldi photos. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours❤️," they captioned the post. In the first photo, the newlyweds were seen lost in each other's eyes, while the second had them posing for the camera with haldi-smeared faces. In the third picture, Kiara was rubbing out the extra haldi on Sidharth's face. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, and shared photos soon after their wedding. The couple released a joint statement that read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

on January 23, 2023, cricketer KL Rahul took nuptials with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in her family's holiday home in Khandala. The couple dropped drop-dead gorgeous pictures from their ceremony. Fans of the couple are waiting for their dreamy first Holi pictures.

Hansika Motwane and Sohael Katuriya

Hansika Motwane and Sohael Katuriya tied the knot in December 2022. The couple will celebrate their first Holi together, however fans are eagerly waiting for the pictures.

Other celebs who are soaking in the colours of Holi and Happiness are..

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan went high on the spirit of the festival of Holi as he recently celebrated the festival with fans and crowds of Dallas, USA. In the pictures and videos that have since surfaced, one could see hugee crowds in a frenzy to celebrate the festival of colours with the actor who is happily drenched in the colour of fans' love, while ofcourse missing his ghar ki madness and mummy ki sweets on the occasion.

Taking to his social media, the young superstar shared some pictures in which he can be seen throwing the colours in the air, and in another fans can be seen applying colour on his face as he bends down for it, which is indeed a sweet gesture as he really is a fan-made superstar. While the rest of the photos capture the superstar amid a huge crowd at the event. Wishing everyone a happy Holi, he jotted down the caption - "होली और आपके प्यार के रंग में सराबोर...❤️ (Happy Holi to you all from ).

Missing the Holi madness with my family & friends back home and of course, mummy ke hath ki gujhiya ❤️"

Manisha Koirala

The gorgeous actress, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with her family and close friends on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival and it becomes more special when celebrated with family and friends in your hometown.

Manisha has taken a small break from the shoots to celebrate Holi with her family and close friends in her hometown Nepal. The actress has shared a picture as a story on her Instagram page. In the picture, Manisha can be seen enjoying herself with her Mom, Dad, Brother, sister-in-law, her aunt and some of her close friends.

Salman Khan extends Holi wishes to his fans and followers.

